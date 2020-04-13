Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Sheriff Chronister on Don Lewis disappearance: ‘Theres someone else involved in this’

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister believes multiple people were involved in the disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis, subject of one of one of the mysterious of Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.”

Sheriff Chronister joined TMZ on Monday to discuss Lewis’ disappearance.

Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997.

If alive, he would be 81-years-old.

“This had to be extremely planned out. This had to be well thought out. There’s someone else involved in this,” the sheriff told TMZ.

“There’s someone who was paid to do it. There’s someone who helped do it. I’m hoping that person wants to come and get this off their chest and help law enforcement do the right thing.”

While Lewis’ former wife Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, is currently not a person of interest, Sheriff Chronister does say he is suspicious.

“I’m extremely suspicious, not just of her,” the sheriff told TMZ.

Baskin has maintained he had nothing to do with her former husband’s disappearance.

“Don was not easy to live with and, like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police,” Baskin said in a blog post on the Big Cat Rescue website.

“Every deal’s on the table right now. Help us out [with] this case,” Sheriff Chronister said.

RELATED CONTENT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Les Miller proposes curfew in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Miller proposes curfew in Hillsborough County"

Commissioner Murman supports curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commissioner Murman supports curfew"

Chronister: Curfew sends louder, clearer message

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronister: Curfew sends louder, clearer message"

See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center

Thumbnail for the video titled "See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center"

First round of stimulus checks on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "First round of stimulus checks on the way"

In The Night Sky

Thumbnail for the video titled "In The Night Sky"

Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases"

Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases"

Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss