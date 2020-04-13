Sheriff Chronister on Don Lewis disappearance: ‘Theres someone else involved in this’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister believes multiple people were involved in the disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis, subject of one of one of the mysterious of Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.”

Sheriff Chronister joined TMZ on Monday to discuss Lewis’ disappearance.

Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997.

If alive, he would be 81-years-old.

“This had to be extremely planned out. This had to be well thought out. There’s someone else involved in this,” the sheriff told TMZ.

“There’s someone who was paid to do it. There’s someone who helped do it. I’m hoping that person wants to come and get this off their chest and help law enforcement do the right thing.”

While Lewis’ former wife Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, is currently not a person of interest, Sheriff Chronister does say he is suspicious.

“I’m extremely suspicious, not just of her,” the sheriff told TMZ.

Baskin has maintained he had nothing to do with her former husband’s disappearance.

“Don was not easy to live with and, like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police,” Baskin said in a blog post on the Big Cat Rescue website.

“Every deal’s on the table right now. Help us out [with] this case,” Sheriff Chronister said.

