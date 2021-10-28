Sheriff Chronister, FDLE, Pinellas Co. officials to discuss recent ‘multi-jurisdictional operation’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to hold a multi-agency press conference Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chronister will be joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell as well as representatives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, and Largo Police Department.

The group is going to discuss a recent “multi-jurisdictional operation” at the sheriff’s operation center in Ybor City around 10:45 a.m.

