Sheriff: All HCSO patrol deputies will carry Narcan

In this July 23, 2018 photo, Narcan nasal spray is shown outside a pharmacy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All patrol deputies at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will soon carry Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, the agency announced Tuesday.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to announce the expansion of the agency’s Narcan inventory.

The move comes after the agency received a grant from the Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support (HEROS) Program, so that Narcan can be made available to all patrol deputies at the department.

Narcan is an FDA-approved medication that is used to reverse an opioid overdose. It can be administered intravenously or sprayed into the nose.

Chronister is expected to discuss the impact the drug will have on the community at the press conference tomorrow.

LATEST STORIES: