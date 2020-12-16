Shelter in place order lifted for Tampa residents following gas line rupture

TAMPA (WFLA) – A broken natural gas line at Henderson Boulevard and Azeele Street which led to a shelter in place order for Tampa residents has been lifted.

According to Tampa police, a crash caused the broken gas line which caused residents within a two-block radius to shelter in place for a little under an hour.

As of now, Azeele Street is closed between Himes Avenue and Matanzas Avenue while Henderson Boulevard is closed between Azeele Street and Cleveland Street.

TECO and Tampa Fire Rescue were on scene and motorists should avoid the area.