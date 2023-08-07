TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A statement from Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez and his wife is revealing more details about the night Ramirez shot himself on Interstate 75 in Tampa.

The couple said they wanted to release a statement to address “damaging and hurtful misinformation” although they are focused on Freddy’s recovery.

In the statement obtained by WTVJ, Jody emphasized that there was “even a hint of physical aggression” between her and her husband when Tampa police officers were called to a hotel the couple was staying at on the night of the shooting.

The statement also reveals that Jody “saved Freddy’s life” when she grabbed her husband’s arm so that his injury was “serious but not fatal.”

Here is the full statement: