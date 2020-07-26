Shark head, fins found on Davis Islands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa man found a shark head and two shark fins Sunday at the Davis Island Dog Beach.

Dave Schur was visiting the area when he came across what he described as clean-cut pieces of a shark.

“It’s Seddon Channel, it seems as if the only way for all three to be within 20 feet of each other would have happened there,” Schur said.

At first, he said said he believed the shark may have been attacked by another one. He sent photos to his wife and she was the first to suggest someone cut off the head.

“The closer you look at it there’s just no way an animal doesn’t specifically eat off a body and leave the fins and head,” Schur said. “It had to have been done by a human.”

Courtesy of David Schur

Schur told 8 On Your Side he’s glad the shark head washed ashore in a more secluded section of the beach away from other families who were there with children.

“These public beaches (are) what makes Tampa Bay so special,” Schur said. “It’s why me and my family love being here and like I said my dog and I are out there every single weekend for the past nine years. It’s rare, I’ve never seen this before but I hope it never happens again.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, all sharks caught “for use must remain in whole condition with heads, tails and fins attached until landed. Gilling and evisceration while on waters or in a fishing location is allowed.”

Additionally, there are certain species of sharks that are allowed to be caught as part of FWC’s daily bag limit, however, it would be limited to one shark per person per day and an overlapping limit of two sharks per vessel.

News Channel 8 has reached out to FWC, however, has not heard back yet.

