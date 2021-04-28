Sgt. Brian LaVigne’s name to be added to HCSO Fallen Deputy Memorial

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sgt. Brian LaVigne served his community as an HCSO deputy for three decades.

He was just one shift away from his retirement when sadly he became the 17th hero in the agency’s history to die in the line of duty.

“He was just so selfless,” his daughter Deputy Caitlyn LaVigne said. “He was role model. He had a positive impact on a lot of lives.”

During the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Wednesday night, Sgt. LaVigne’s family will help unveil his name on the HCSO Memorial Wall.

The sheriff’s office tells 8 On Your Side family members of 14 fallen deputies will be at the ceremony.

“It is our shared responsibility to never forget the men and women whose names are etched on the Fallen Heroes Memorial, as the impact of these 17 fallen deputies is immeasurable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I pray that the families of our heroes will find comfort in this ceremony and know that the legacy of their loved ones will live on forever.”

Florida Attorney General will serve as a guest speaker and the ceremony will include a flyover by the HCSO Aviation Unit and 21 Gun Salute.

On January 11, deputies say a 28-year-old fleeing suspect crashed his car into the driver’s side of LaVigne’s cruiser in Brandon.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister was visibly emotional that night sharing the news.

“He’s unresponsive trapped in this mangle of devastation that Mr. Garrett caused when he intentionally struck this deputy,” Sheriff Chronister said.

Travis Garrett is facing murder charges, but the state attorney’s office has declined to pursue the death penalty.

“We charged Garrett with first-degree murder because this was a deliberate, pre-meditated attack on law enforcement,” State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement. “However, that fact alone doesn’t justify the death penalty under Florida law—and after careful consideration of all the relevant factors, we’ve determined that capital punishment is not appropriate.”

Sgt. LaVigne’s legacy lives on with his daughter, Deputy Caitlyn LaVigne, who followed in her father’s footsteps and has worked at HCSO for nine years.

“There was no convincing me otherwise, no one even tried,” she said in a video from HCSO. “I wanted to be just like him.”

Sgt. LaVigne is one of three Tampa Bay law enforcement officers to be killed in the line of duty in 2021.

Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen was killed when he was struck head-on stopping a wrong-way driver on I-275 in March. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Magli was hit and killed in February while trying to throw out stop sticks during a pursuit with a drunk driver.