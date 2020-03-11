‘Severely neglected’ dogs rescued from Florida home sent to Tampa Bay for adoption

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has taken in 13 dogs from a group of 140 that were found ‘severely’ neglected at a home in Dixie County, Florida.

The Humane Society of the United States assisted the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 25 in rescuing more than 140 dogs from ‘severe neglect’ from a home in Dixie County.

This week the dogs were placed in humane society shelters around Florida, including the SPCA Tampa Bay, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, and the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

At the time the dogs were rescued, the Humane Society said they suffered from lack of basic care — having allegedly lived outside in filthy, poor conditions. The dogs were reportedly housed in hutches that leaked in the rain. Additionally, a majority of the dogs suffered from skin conditions causing missing fur, sores and itchy skin.

“These dogs have already come a long way from the conditions we found them in a couple weeks ago,” said Laura Koivula, deputy manager of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the United States. “Each day, they’ve grown stronger and we are inspired by their resiliency. We are grateful to our partners for opening their doors to these dogs as they take the next step on their journey and begin to seek homes.”

The Humane Society of Tampa bay took in a total of 13 dogs from the operation, most of them being hounds, beagles and Chihuahua mixes. The dogs are expected to be medically cleared and available for adoption next week.

