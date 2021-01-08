Several Tampa businesses receive notice of intent to suspend alcohol sales

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in their first playoff game in 13 years Saturday night, and some bay area businesses and bars are anticipating packed crowds.

The city, however, is already cracking down on those businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines.

The city sent notices of intent to suspend alcohol sales to three businesses, Ybor Cigars Plus, Tangra Nightclub and MacDinton’s.

The city’s zoning administrator said these businesses repeatedly violated local COVID-19 executive orders.

Those businesses that received notices from the city will have a hearing before city council to determine the fate of their alcoholic beverage permit.

Meanwhile, things are different at MacDinton’s. One noticeable change is signs reminding people to keep their masks on and stay six feet apart.

As the bar gets ready for Saturday’s playoff game, Assistant Manager Jordan Miket said MacDinton’s is going back to Phase 1 requirements, which includes outside seating only.

This all comes after video shot by 8 On Your Side shows packed bars on New Year’s Eve across Tampa Bay, including South Howard Avenue.

“We want to make it known to the public that we care and we’re doing everything to make sure people don’t get sick,” Miket said. “Even when people are driving by we want them to know.”

Earlier this week, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said video from New Year’s Eve is not the image the city wants to portray weeks before the big game in February.

“The world spotlight is going to be on the Tampa Bay area during the Super Bowl and we want to make sure we shine,” Castor said.

As the city continues to crack down on businesses, Miket said all they can do now is continue with their plan to return back to Phase 1.

“We’ll keep doing that, seated service only, once tables are sat no one else comes in, and every party has to stay six feet apart,” he said.

8 On Your Side reached out to Ybor Cigars Plus and Tangra, but we are still waiting to hear back.

From Dec. 17 to Jan. 2nd, code and law enforcement officers conducted more than 300 inspections and issued 20 citations. Some of those businesses are already repeated offenders.

To view the full final notices of intent for each business, click the download buttons below.