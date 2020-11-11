Shooting leaves ‘several people’ injured in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a shooting that left several people injured in Tampa Tuesday evening.

Deputies were dispatched Tuesday around 8 p.m. to the area of North 50th Street and Sligh Avenue after reports that shots were fired.

Several people were injured in the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital. The status of their injuries were not available.

The sheriff’s office say it’s an “active investigation.”

