TAMPA (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a shooting that left several people injured in Tampa Tuesday evening.
Deputies were dispatched Tuesday around 8 p.m. to the area of North 50th Street and Sligh Avenue after reports that shots were fired.
Several people were injured in the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital. The status of their injuries were not available.
The sheriff’s office say it’s an “active investigation.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Shooting leaves ‘several people’ injured in Tampa
- Police investigating double homicide in Lakeland neighborhood
- Manatee School Board members vote unanimously to keep mask mandate in place
- Lawyer: Britney Spears fears her father, wants him out of her career
- Missing Winter Haven man found dead in his Porsche in Lake Lee