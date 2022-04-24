PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle used in a string of incidents Friday around Plant City.

Officers said the occupants of an unidentified SUV were involved in three separate incidents where projectiles were shot from what detectives believe was an airsoft rifle.

Witnesses said they believe the suspect vehicle (pictured) was occupied with three subjects. (Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc.)

Several people were injured as a result of the shootings, according to authorities.

The shootings occurred in Plant City within 30 minutes of each other. Authorities said the incidents took place in the areas of South Collins Street, Grant Street and James L. Redman Parkway/South Maki Road.

The SUV was described as a white, older model, possibly Chevrolet Suburban, with a loud exhaust system and aftermarket tail lights.

Witnesses said they believe the vehicle was occupied by three people.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in these cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous report online at www.crimestopperstb.com.