TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two men caught on camera breaking into a gun shop and range last week.

A security camera captured two people smashing a window at Florida Firearms Academy just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The men could not fully enter the building due to burglar bars, but they managed pull out five long guns through the broken glass, according to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. They left the area in a getaway car on Memorial Highway.

Images provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“This is a crime that creates even more criminal activity, and we want these thieves off our streets,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Not only is their thievery a problem for the business they victimized, but this grows when the weapons they stole end up in the hands of other criminals and more crime is committed.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle involved in the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.