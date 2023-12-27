HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — At least three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along I-75 near the Selmon Expressway in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Two cars were involved in the crash, according to officials.

Southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in the area of the crash, and drivers are asked to find other routes or expect delays.

No other details were immediately available.

