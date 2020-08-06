3 arrested in connection to burglary spree in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in connection to a burglary spree.

Deputies say over the course of three months, the three suspects targeted at least eight locations, would steal items and later sell them to customers.

Between June 16 and July 20, the sheriff’s office said Joshua Vining, 36, and Jason Slater, 46, targeted multiple local businesses, primarily in the Brandon area, and one home, stealing more than $13,000 worth of items. Each time, deputies say the suspects would pry open the door of the business or enter through a window. In one instance, the suspects stole items right off of the front porch of a home.

Some of the businesses targeted include the Brandon First Church of the Nazarene, Chopsticks Restaurant, Oakfield Lanes Bowling Alley, Miller Construction, and the Atomik Carbon Bike Shop.

During the burglaries, deputies say Slater either helped in removing stolen property or later sold the stolen items to a local pawnshop.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office – Joshua Vining (left), Jason Slater (middle), Brad Krantz (right)

The duo also worked with Brad Krantz, 34, to sell the goods. Krantz was out on bond for aggravated battery. Krantz would purchase some of the stolen items from Vining and Slater, later reselling the items for a greater profit online or right out of his home in Plant City.

All three men were arrested between July 22 and 23.

“The sad part is, these items are just a fraction of what was actually stolen by two individuals and brokered for a profit by a third person over the course of a month,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “These targeted businesses were already struggling to remain open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s these types of losses that can be the final straw in closing a business. These burglaries don’t just affect the businesses, they affect us as consumers. The losses are passed onto all of us.”

The three suspects are now facing the following charges:

Joshua Vining Burglary Grand theft third degree Petit theft Possession of burglary tools Possession of a controlled substance Possession of heroin Criminal mischief Resisting an officer without violence

Jason Slater Burglary Dealing in stolen property False information on pawnbroker form Petit theft Criminal mischief

Brad Krantz Dealing in stolen property.



Sheriff Chronister is asking anyone in the Brandon area, both business owners and residents, who may have been the victim of a recent burglary to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: