TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A family is searching for their puppy that escaped during a crash on Interstate 75 near Tampa on Monday.

A red-colored golden retriever puppy named Ryla escaped from her carrier along I-75 northbound near the Mango exit (mile marker 260) at 1:16 a.m.

The 6-month-old puppy’s crate busted open during the crash and she was nowhere to be found. The stretch of I-75 where the crash occurred is under construction, with several concrete barricades and pieces of construction equipment nearby that the frightened pup could have hidden behind.

(Courtesy Kelly Zelaznik)

Ryla’s family said she is a service dog in training and they are afraid someone may have picked her up on the side of the road. She wears a light pink collar with a silver tag that has her name and family’s contact information on it.

If you find Ryla, please call the number on her tag.