TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A family is searching for their puppy that escaped during a crash on Interstate 75 near Tampa on Monday.
A red-colored golden retriever puppy named Ryla escaped from her carrier along I-75 northbound near the Mango exit (mile marker 260) at 1:16 a.m.
The 6-month-old puppy’s crate busted open during the crash and she was nowhere to be found. The stretch of I-75 where the crash occurred is under construction, with several concrete barricades and pieces of construction equipment nearby that the frightened pup could have hidden behind.
Ryla’s family said she is a service dog in training and they are afraid someone may have picked her up on the side of the road. She wears a light pink collar with a silver tag that has her name and family’s contact information on it.
If you find Ryla, please call the number on her tag.