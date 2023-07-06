Video above from previous coverage.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A service dog in training that was found after it went missing in a crash on I-75 Monday has died, according to the dog’s owner.

Kelly Zelaznik said a good Samaritan found her dog, Ryla, near a construction site along I-75 near Tampa where the crash happened.

The good Samaritan picked up the dog and called her. Zelaznik had a family member get the dog and take it to an emergency vet.

The dog had to be euthanized due to its injuries, Zelaznik said.

The 6-month-old puppy’s crate busted open during the crash and she escaped.