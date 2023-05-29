TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa veteran who lost her husband in Afghanistan is finding new hope with the help of Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Emily Hoey’s husband, John Tinsley was killed by an explosive while serving in the U.S. Army 14 years ago.

She and her daughter Isabella suffered another loss when their dog Maggie passed away in 2021.

Elle, a “Gold Star Family Dog” from Southeastern Guide Dogs, was matched with the family in July. She is helping them heal and work through life’s challenges.

“Having that animal, that presence just with you when you do have bad days and good days,” Hoey said. “You know, they have this calming effect.”

Elle is fully trained, provides emotional support, and is serving a family that already made the ultimate sacrifice.