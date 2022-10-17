TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have shut down a stretch of Dale Mabry Highway to investigate a crash that left at least one person with serious injuries.

The crash happened in the area of South Dale Mabry Highway and West Leila Avenue Monday morning.

There is no word on what led to the collision or how many people were injured.

Police said the northbound lanes of Dale Mabry will be closed between West Oklahoma Avenue and West Wallace Avenue until further notice.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.