TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a “serious crash” near I-275.

The Tampa Police Department said all westbound lanes of E. Busch Blvd. are closed west of the I-275 on/off ramps. The closure is expected to last several hours while officers investigate the crash.

“Commuters in the area should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel,” Tampa police said.

