Serial armed robber on the loose in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are trying to catch a serial armed robber who has been hitting businesses in Tampa for more than a month.
The Tampa Police Department said the suspect first robbed JLO Beauty, 1607 North 15th Street, on Jan. 27.
On Feb. 17, they robbed the Columbus Food Mart on 1312 E Columbus Drive.
A few days later, on Feb. 24, they robbed Annie’s Nail Salon on 1014 E Hillsborough Avenue.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
