‘Senseless violence’: Woman found dead in Thonotosassa during welfare check, deputies say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman’s death after her body was found by deputies Saturday afternoon, according to a release.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Goldenrod Road just before 2 p.m. on a welfare check when they found the woman’s body.

So far, the sheriff’s office is considering this to be a homicide investigation stemming from an isolated incident.

“We are devastated to see such senseless violence end someone’s life,“ Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Detectives are currently working to piece together the events that led up to this tragic death. This cruel violence will not be tolerated in our community, and will not go unpunished.”

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at the moment. Those with information on the woman’s death are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss