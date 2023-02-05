TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station on 6605 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the shooter carjacked two people who were in a vehicle at the gas station, shooting the passenger and attacking the driver with the weapon.

After attacking the two victims, the individual fled the scene in their vehicle. the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger, a man, was taken to a hospital where he died from the gunshot wound. Deputies said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

“Our detectives learned the shooter and victim were recent acquaintances,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

During their investigation, deputies found the stolen vehicle nearby.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they’re still looking for the shooter in this incident.

“Our deputies are working diligently to find the person responsible for this senseless tragedy,” Chronister said. “The safety of this community is our top priority.”

Those with information on the shooting can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.