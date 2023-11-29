TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man was charged in connection to a homicide case on Sunday.

On the morning of Nov. 25, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported stabbing in the 9200 block of Rock Harbour Way, which is located just east of I-75 along Harney Road.

Deputies arrived to find a man seriously injured with upper body trauma. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ja’Quan Glymp, 34, was arrested “for his involvement in this homicide,” on Sunday, according to HCSO. The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information about what led up to the incident, but jail records indicate Glymp’s murder charge involves a robbery.

HCSO investigators are searching for additional suspects in the case.

“Our hearts ache for this senseless and tragic loss, but our detective’s determination to find answers only grows stronger,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Every piece of information in this investigation brings us one step closer to answers; that’s one step closer to providing solace to the shattered hearts of the victim’s loved ones.”

Glymp was charged with first degree murder while engaged in a robbery, driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license, and misuse of a temporary tag. He remained in the Falkenburg Road Jail on Wednesday.