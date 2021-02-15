Seniors still struggling to get vaccinated at University Mall

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As we enter a new week, it seems not much as changed at University Mall’s vaccination site.

Once again on Sunday, lines at the vaccination clinic were extremely long, and people were stressed out.

Others were struggling to get their appointment confirmed. Dana John and her husband were told they should get their shot on Friday, but couldn’t.

“I registered both my husband and myself. It said I should be getting confirmation in 24 to 48 hours,” Johnson said.

The couple still hasn’t received an answer on when they can get their shot.

“From everything I read on that website, there was no sense in us going,” said Johnson.

Johnson is not the only one frustrated with the process. 8 On Your Side has received countless calls and emails from viewers who say they were turned away.

One man told us that he was vaccinated four hours after his scheduled appointment.

“I just feel that once the state took over, the county had a program running very efficiently and now I think those of us that are waiting for that second shot when were told to come back and couldn’t. Were just out on the sidelines somewhere.”

Since last week, 8 On Your Side has been reaching out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Governor’s office to figure out what’s causing the issues at University Mall. We’re still waiting for a response.