TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After nearly six years, the Seminole Heights killer has finally pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Howell Donaldson III pleaded guilty Monday morning to the four counts of murder to avoid the death penalty.

“This plea will result in four consecutive life sentences,” an attorney for Howell said.

The now-confessed serial killer was on trial for the murders of Benjamin Edward Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton between Oct. 9, 2017, and Nov. 14, 2017.

Officials said the murders appeared to be random.

Victim Benjamin Mitchell, murdered on Oct. 9, 2017

Victim Monica Hoffa, murdered on Oct. 11, 2017

Victim Anthony Naiboa, murdered on Oct. 19, 2017

Victim Ronald Felton, murdered on Nov. 14, 2017

Donaldson was identified as the killer after he gave a gun to his manager at McDonald’s in Ybor City, who then turned it in to Tampa police.

At the time of his arrest, the defendant admitted to owning the weapon but not the murders. He also said he wasn’t familiar with the Seminole Heights neighborhood or the victims.

However, data taken from Donaldson’s cell phone showed that he was in the areas where the first three murders happened. The call-detail records also showed that his phone was geographically associated with the local cell towers within minutes of the killings.

According to his attorneys, Donaldson was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was not on medications as of the Monday hearing, although he said he took his meds in jail.

After hearing the facts of the case from the prosecution Judge Samantha Ward sentenced Donaldson to life in prison.

The victims’ family members, who were present at the hearing, condemned Donaldson for the murders.

“The Word of God tells us that the Devil comes only to kill, steal, and destroy, and that is exactly what you did,” said Shelina Reneau, cousin of Monica Hoffa.