TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seminole Heights sandwich shop is selling a new bread to benefit those involved in the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Gulf Coast Sourdough Sandwich House has a new recipe which, according to a post on their Instagram, is inspired by a baker in Ukraine who has been working to continue providing food for his community.

The bread is a multigrain sourdough, a staple in Ukraine, according to the post. Sunflower seeds are added to the dough for “extra heartiness and to honor Ukraine’s national flower and symbol.”

Courtesy: Gulf Coast Sourdough

For every loaf sold, Gulf Coast Sourdough is donating $1 to the International Rescue Committee.

The bread is available at their location, as well as Brick Street Farms, The Tides Seafood Market, Rollin’ Oats St. Pete, Nature’s Food Patch and Black Radish Grocer locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Gulf Coast Sourdough Sandwich House is located at 6703 N Florida Ave.