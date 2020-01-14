Seminole Heights man uses offensive sign to slow down speeders

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole Heights man is resorting to shock value to get drivers to pump the brakes.

“If I just had a sign that said ‘slow down,’ you’re not really going to look at it,” said Joe Freeman, who lives on East Frierson Avenue. “You put a big dirty word, suddenly everyone is paying attention.”

While Freeman says speeding down residential East Frierson has long been an issue, it became much worse when construction closed lanes on nearby Nebraska Avenue.

Finally fed up, Freeman grabbed some cardboard and spray-painted “slow f***ing down” to create a sign outside his house.

“The first thing that came to mind is the phrase we can’t say on TV,” he said. “And it seems to be working.”

“Yes, you can pass through, you’re going to have to pass through, we get that. But slow down. We live here,” explained another frustrated Seminole Heights resident, Ken Hacek.

Hacek lives a few blocks away from Freeman. He helped launch the Heights Traffic Awareness campaign, a grassroots effort to get drivers to slow down through Seminole Heights.

They also use signs…theirs are just more polite.

“We started hearing from neighbors anecdotally,” Hacek said. “‘Hey, I walk my dog up this street every morning and it seems to make a difference.'”

Despite the nasty word, the response from neighbors on Frierson so far appears nice.

“So far I’ve had nothing but positive feedback,” Freeman said.

Freeman plans to keep it up as long as he needs to.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss