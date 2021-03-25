TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Prosecutors in the Seminole Heights murder trials will not be allowed to present evidence of all four killings in each of the four separate trials, a judge has ruled.

The move comes months after a Hillsborough County judge decided to grant a request from the defense team of accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III to “sever the four charged offenses” against him. That ruling, which came in October, meant Donaldson would face four separate trials.

According to new court documents obtained by 8 On Your Side, the court then issued a written order on Jan. 12 saying it officially found the four cases “similar but separate episodes that must be tried separately.”

In response to that written order, state prosecutors filed a notice saying they would look to admit evidence of all four murders in each separate trial. The new court documents say the state outlined evidence that prosecutors believed “demonstrates a ‘unique pattern of criminal activity’ that ‘establishes the relevancy of any and all of the four murders as it would pertain to any single one of the murders.'”

Donaldson’s defense team argued against the request from the state and asked the court to deny it, saying that the four offenses don’t contain similarities that are sufficient enough.

The court held a hearing on the state’s request on March 19 and, according to the new documents, agreed with the defense that the details surrounding the four murders are not sufficiently similar enough to warrant their admission in each individual trial.

In its ruling, the court cited several past cases that played a role in the decision. One, Drake v. State, says “a mere general similarity will not render the similar facts legally relevant to show identity.”

According to the documents, the court found several facts did not constitute a similarity – namely that the victims were alone when they were killed, had no connections to each other or the suspect and that the suspect was able to “elude capture.” The court said in its ruling there was “no evidence presented to show the information is somehow being used to prove ‘proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity or absence of mistake or accident’ with any specificity to [Donaldson’s] case.” It came to a similar conclusion on other facts provided by the state – that the crimes were committed in the dark, the victims were unarmed and the victims were on foot.

“While the court acknowledges these facts are accurate as to each of the victims, the court does not find these ‘similarities’ to differentiate the instant murders from practically any other homicide,” the court wrote in its ruling.

The ruling went on to say that, “the significant dissimilarities among the deaths of the four victims precludes it from finding that the evidence of each murder is equally admissible in the three other respective trials.” The court ruling also said while it appears all four murders were “apparently committed with the same firearm,” they all also happened at different locations, at different times on different days and with different numbers of shots being fired at different parts of each victim’s body.

Donaldson is accused of terrorizing the Seminole Heights community in 2017 for 51 days and shooting and killing four people during that time – Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton – until he was eventually caught.