Seminole Heights homeowners water bills skyrocket; 8 On Your Side gets answers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Homeowners in Seminole Heights say their water bills have skyrocketed within the past three months and are now demanding answers from the Tampa Water Department.

Brittni Lombardo said she was in shock when she got a $370 water bill in October.

“This is the highest water bill I’ve ever had,” Lombardo said.

When she got the bill, she immediately called the Tampa Water Department. She said customer service instructed her to check for some kind of leak.

“I got a guy out immediately, we located a leak and I got the leak fixed,” she said. “I got a note that showed the leak was fixed and submitted to the water company and they acknowledged that they got it back in October.”

Lombardo received a letter from the water company proving that they acknowledged the fix. However, instead of her bill dropping, it jumped to $685 in November then $900 in December.

“We just want answers,” Lombardo said. “I was told your water bill should be a little less than your cell phone bill and I can tell you my cell phone bill is not $900.”

Lombardo took to Facebook about her high water bill issue. She saw many of her Seminole Heights neighbors had also received big bills, like Jessica Lavine.

“We were just blown away,” Lavine said. “It’s Christmas time and we had a huge water bill.”

Lavine’s bill went from $80 in September to $165 in October to $542 in November.

“To have more than one person come forward and say my water bill has been high within this sequence of months is something that needs to be looked into, it’s a question that needs to be answered,” Lombardo said.

Both Lombardo and Lavine say they went to Tampa’s Water Department for help, but somehow the big bills keep rolling in.

“They said there’s nothing we can do for you,” Lombardo said.

“They just basically said sorry, there’s nothing they can do about it,” Lavine said.

8 On Your Side spoke to Tampa Water Department’s director Chuck Weber to get answers.

“If there’s an issue with the bill that the water wasn’t used, the city will remedy that,” Weber said.

He said city officials will conduct high bill investigations.

“The city is willing to go the extra mile and provide free services to help customers review their usage and investigate for a leak.”

Weber said anyone experiencing high water bills can contact him directly at the following:

Chuck Weber W: (813) 274-8663 C: (813) 480-3159 Email: chuck.weber@tampagov.net

LATEST POSTS