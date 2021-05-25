Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offering incentives for new hires during workers shortage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the national worker’s shortage continues, businesses have been forced to get creative when it comes to recruiting employees.

The Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa is offering $300 signing bonuses and even raffling off a Ford Mustang. They’re looking to fill around 300 positions from culinary staff to housekeeping and even security.

“This is a very busy casino. It’s one of the busiest in the country, so we also need full staff,” said JC Ayers, VP of Human Resources.

She said the national workers shortages is straining their teams.

“We are giving a lot of overtime. Management teams are pitching in so that’s why we opted to have this hiring event to give folks who are already here some relief,” Ayers said.

With everyone desperately looking for workers, the hiring process can get difficult.

“That’s why we are being very creative in terms of competing with other businesses in the area,” said Ayers.

Seminole Hard Rock isn’t the only place that had a job fair today. International Plaza had around 40 businesses also looking for employees