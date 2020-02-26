Semi-truck fire shuts down I-75 north near MLK

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A section of northbound I-75 was shut down Tuesday night after a semi-truck burst into flames.

The semi-truck was in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before MLK Boulevard when it caught fire. Authorities say the driver was able to pull over and get out of the truck before it went up in flames.

Video from traffic cameras in the area showed massive flames coming from the semi-truck. Those flames appeared to be out by 7:30 p.m.

All of the northbound lanes were shut down in the area. They are expected to reopen sometime after 8 p.m.

Authorities have not said yet what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

