TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews worked to remove a light pole from a Tampa intersection after a semi-truck crashed into it.

The Tampa Police Department said the crash happened at 6:53 a.m.

A semi-truck was heading east on Floribraska Avenue when it turned south onto North Nebraska Avenue, hitting a concrete light pole along the way.

“The semi-truck driver did not stop for the traffic crash,” the department said.

(WFLA)

According to police, the intersection is closed until crews safely remove the pole.