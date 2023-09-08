TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews worked to remove a light pole from a Tampa intersection after a semi-truck crashed into it.
The Tampa Police Department said the crash happened at 6:53 a.m.
A semi-truck was heading east on Floribraska Avenue when it turned south onto North Nebraska Avenue, hitting a concrete light pole along the way.
“The semi-truck driver did not stop for the traffic crash,” the department said.
According to police, the intersection is closed until crews safely remove the pole.
