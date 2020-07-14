Semi-truck crashes into house in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Fire crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a house in Hillsborough County.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials, the crash happened in the 5800 block of Maple Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, the semi-truck hit the side of the house.

One person was inside the house at the time, but thankfully there were no injuries.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the exact cause of the crash.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.