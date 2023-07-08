TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders had to tackle a sizable truck fire on I-75 early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release said at about 6:04 a.m., rescue personnel responded to a tractor-trailer fire on I-75 near the 272 milepost in Hillsborough County.

According to troopers, the fire began in the trailer’s brakes, which then spread throughout the truck’s cargo.

The FHP said the truck was carrying food items at the time. Photos showed the inside of the trailer burned open with the damaged goods inside.

Credit: FHP

Credit: FHP

Credit: FHP

The fire closed the southbound lanes of I-75 for several hours, but the lanes opened by the middle of the day.

No injuries were reported, troopers said.