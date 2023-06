TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car traveling northbound on Interstate-275 near mile marker 20 hydroplaned, causing another truck to crash into a guardrail early Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, when the car hydroplaned, a tractor-trailer driver traveling behind attempted to stop but jackknifed, and collided with a guardrail.

The two vehicles allegedly did not collide with each other.

Florida Highway Patrol





Thankfully, there were no injuries.