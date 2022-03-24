TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Selmon Extension, which was closed last week for repairs, will reopen to traffic on Thursday just in time for the evening rush hour, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority said.

The extension, a 1.9-mile toll lane located in the median of Gandy Boulevard, closed last week after inspectors noticed two wires had come loose from their respective anchors.

As it turns out, it was a minor issue, and it’s now safe for drivers to be on the road.

THEA said it planned to open the roadway after rush hour Thursday morning so that it’s ready for evening commuters.

Last week’s closure came less than a year after the toll lane opened to traffic. The connector allows motorists to drive from the Gandy Bridge to Brandon without stopping, cutting the normal 15 to 30-minute commute down significantly.

“THEA would like to express its profound gratitude to the community for its patience. In an abundance of caution, we closed the Selmon Extension to conduct due diligence on what, thankfully, turned out to be a minor issue. We are committed to offering a safer, smarter, and more connected ride to our commuters on both sides of the Bay,” THEA spokeswoman Sue Chrzan said.