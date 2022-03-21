TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority has closed the Selmon Extension to all traffic.

The Expressway Authority says a routine inspection discovered a horizontal strand inside the bridge that wraps around tension cables that came loose from its anchor. The tension cables hold the sections of the bridge together.

“We found that one of the wires that wraps a strand that’s in a tendon had popped out of it’s anchor and after further inspection we actually saw that there were two,” said Sue Chrzan with the Expressway Authority.

The 1.9 miles Selmon Extension opened in April of 2021 at a cost of more than $230M. Chrzan says the Extension handles about 50% of the cars that take Gandy Boulevard and that amounts to more than 17,000 vehicles a day.

The Expressway Authority says it’s not clear how long the bridge will be closed to traffic.

“That could be long because we’ve got to wait for all of the steel to get here, supply chain issues, it could be short where my engineers say it’s just one little issue and we can open it up to drive on,” said Chrzan who called the problem a “maintenance issue” and not a structural problem.

“It’s not going to collapse. Everything is safe to drive under on Gandy Boulevard and in fact the design calls for changing out these tendons with live traffic,” Chrzan said.

She recommends that anyone who uses Gandy Boulevard give themselves extra time due to anticipated traffic delays.