TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Selmon Extension was closed until further notice, according to the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

Leaders with the agency shut down the roadway Sunday evening.

In a statement, they said crews were, “completing a routine inspection of the inside of the Selmon Extension.”

During this inspection, engineers from the THEA team noted one horizontal strand that had come loose from its anchor. As engineers investigated further, they saw that another steel strand in the same location had become loose’.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe, so, we’ve taken the traffic off of the extension,” said Sue Chrzan, a THEA spokesperson. “We’re closing it until we can figure out exactly what’s going on and what the fix is.”

According to Chrzan, crews fixed the same problem prior to the bridge opening, less than a year ago, in April 2021.

“We had something like this happen when it was under construction and we were able to change out the tendon,” Chrzan said. “You’re supposed to be able to do it with live traffic any way because it’s routine maintenance, but, this is the first time so we just want to make sure we’re doing it correctly and every box is checked,”

The $230 million roadway connects the Selmon Expressway to the Gandy Bridge.

The 1.9-mile stretch of road alleviates traffic on Gandy Boulevard below.

Drivers should allow additional time to deal with congestion on Gandy Boulevard until the extension is repaired reopened.

“The extension takes about 7,000 trips a day, which is about 50% of the traffic on Gandy Boulevard,” Chrzan explained. “It’s not going to be downstairs. So you’re going to have about 50% more traffic on Gandy Boulevard for the next few days until we’re able to open the extension.”

She said crews are assessing the problem and developing a timeline for repairs, Monday.