TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you use the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes, heads up. The lanes start operating on a holiday schedule on Thursday.

The Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority said the lanes will be open eastbound toward Brandon until Tuesday, Dec. 27. Normal operation will resume at 6 a.m., and traffic will be reversed to the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.

Officials said the lanes will go back to eastbound only on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. The lanes will remain in that configuration until Jan. 3 at 6 a.m.