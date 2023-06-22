HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An analysis is set to be presented to Hillsborough County commissioners Thursday taking a look at the possibility of extending the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.

The proposal includes three options.

The first would construct a four-lane toll road, two lanes in each direction, elevated over the median along U.S. 301.

This extension of the Selmon Expressway would cut a morning commute going from Gibsonton to Downtown Tampa by 22 minutes in the morning and a half hour at night.

This project would come in three phases.

Segment one will extend the Selmon Expressway to Bloomingdale Road, then to Gibsonton and the final phase will further extend the Selmon Expressway to Big Bend.

The second option builds that extension to the Selmon Expressway over U.S. 301, but also adds express lanes to I-75.

The project could cost a whopping $1.8 billion, but there’s still one more option.

The final choice is to do nothing, which in their study, would mean for a lot more traffic as more and more people move to Tampa Bay.

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority CEO Greg Slater released a statement ahead of today’s meeting saying, “We are still in the early stages of the process, but THEA is always willing to explore ideas to alleviate congestion in our region.”

“A PD&E study will assist in examining alternatives for improving travel in South Hillsborough County and whether an extension is the best and feasible option,” Slater said.

You can view the full proposal below.