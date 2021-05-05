Seffner woman wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seffner woman is $1 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Jacqueline Bass, 29, won the $1 million prize in the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at West Tampa Sunoco, located at 2345 West Main Street in Tampa. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH,  launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

