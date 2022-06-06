TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday marks 78 years since D-Day, when allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

Every year on June 6, veterans who fought in that D-Day invasion make a pilgrimage back to the site of the battle.

Neal McCallum of Seffner went to Normandy this year thanks to a non-profit called Best Defense Foundation. Four of his older brothers fought in the war in Europe. One of them, Allen McCallum, died while fighting in France.

McCallum was very happy to get to make the long journey.

“I think it’s to be patriotic and to not forget what occurred here,” he said.

McCallum was a World War II hero himself. He says it’s important people don’t forget what happened in Normandy.

“I would love for the American young people to come here and experience and know and appreciate what the young French generation should know,” he said.

The veterans of D-Day who are still alive are in their late 90s now. That means our greatest generation is also a disappearing generation. Each year, fewer and fewer will be making the journey back to Normandy to honor a day – and a war – they will never forget.