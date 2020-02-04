Seffner man charged with attempted murder after repeat abuse of 3-year-old girl, deputies say

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder and child abuse after Hillsborough County deputies said he physically abused a 3-year-old girl on at least three separate instances.

Devin Mendez reportedly admitted to three instances in which he knocked over, choked, or hit the 3-year-old child, leaving visible wounds on the girl’s body each time.

In the first incident, Mendez said he pushed the child over onto her face, giving her a cut lip, a bruised face, a concussion, and a broken wrist. The child reportedly lost consciousness for about 15 minutes and woke up dizzy and sick.

In the second incident, Mendez reportedly admitted to grabbing the child around her neck for approximately 10 seconds to stop her from crying. Mendez’s actions left bruising around the toddler’s neck and petechiae in the left eye.

In the final incident Mendez reportedly admitted to, deputies said he hit the child three times, leaving several bruises all over her body.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Mendez didn’t obtain medical attention for the girl after any of the incidents and told the child’s mother the kid fell each time.

Mendez was arrested and booked in the Orient Road Jail.

