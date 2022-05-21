SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Seffner community is coming together to raise funds for a family who lost everything in a house fire Thursday.

Mark Moore, who is a friend of the family, said they are very caring people and would do anything for their community. Now he is hoping the community will do the same for them.

Community members can stop by the family’s antique shop Saturday and Sunday. It’s located at 1020 West U.S. Highway 92, in Seffner.

There people can drop off any donations to help the family. The shop will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Items can also be purchased at the family’s store, with all money going directly to the family to cover hospital bills and repairs to the home.

Other ways to help the family can be found here.