See what it’s like to get a coronavirus test in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you haven’t had a coronavirus test and wanted to know what the process is like, 8 On Your Side can show today.

News Channel 8’s Rod Carter took a test today and documented the process. Although some areas are experiencing long wait times, it’s not the case everywhere.

In fact, in Hillsborough County, at several sites like the Lee Davis Community Resource Center in Tampa, where Rod went, it only takes minutes.

“The average time that someone is on one of these sites is from the moment they drive up to the moment they drive off is about 3 and half minutes,” said Jon-Paul Lavandaeira with Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County operates four sites:

Lee Davis 3402 22 nd Ave., Tampa

Ave., Tampa 307 North Michigan Ave., Plant City

201 14 th Avenue SE, Ruskin

Avenue SE, Ruskin Raymond James Stadium

You don’t need a doctor’s note and you don’t have to show symptoms. Plus, the test is free.

The locations in Ruskin, Plant City and Tampa are strategically placed to target people in the black and brown communities.

African-Americans are sick and dying at disproportionate rates. University of South Florida pharmacy dean, Dr. Kevin Sneed said, that’s why these three community sites are important.

“When you think about the death rates that are occurring with African-Americans and when you think about the death rates that are occurring with Latinos all across the country, we don’t… we’ve been very fortunate here in Hillsborough County and we haven’t had to worry about that as much… but in order to keep it that way, we need much more robust testing,” Sneed said.

To register for a test in Hillsborough County, call 813 272-5900.

