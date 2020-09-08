Security video shows suspects involved in shooting outside International Plaza Mall, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New details are emerging about a shooting that happened outside Tampa’s International Plaza Mall in mid-July.

Security video taken from inside the Burberry and Gucci stores at International Plaza shows two men who police say were involved in a July shooting. 8 On Your Side obtained the video from the Tampa Police Department.

According to a search warrant, Kareem Spann and Keaujay Hornsby are the men in the video and were identified by an agency police officer who has dealt with them in the past.

Police say the men went outside on July 25 and a confrontation involving at least three other men erupted in the Dillard’s parking lot. Shots were fired during the confrontation, police say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. as people shopped at the mall, the paperwork says. At least 25 shots were fired and some hit the building, police say.

At least seven vehicles were hit by gunfire, the paperwork explains, but no one was inside those vehicles.

An occupied mall security vehicle was also hit, but the officer was not hurt.

Greg Kendrick

“It’s kinda disappointing to hear that, especially that I’m a woman, that’s a big thing for a woman to stay alert of your surroundings,” said Lisa Osorio, a mall shopper.

The paperwork says Greg Kendrick, who was also allegedly involved in the shooting, was arrested in early August on unrelated charges.

It appears the shooting was retaliatory in nature, according to police, but investigators did not explain what initially sparked it.

8 On Your Side reached out to International Plaza for a comment on the incident. A spokesperson told us, “As this is an active police matter we have no comment.”

