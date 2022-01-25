2nd suspect wanted for shooting at deputies at Brandon Mall

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for one of two suspects who were involved in a shooting at the Westfield Brandon Mall on Monday.

Officials said the deputy went undercover to buy weapons in an effort to get guns off the street. They agreed to meet the seller in the parking lot outside Macy’s and the Cheesecake Factory.

During the transaction, a person with the group selling the guns pulled out a weapon and tried to rob the deputy.

Deputies who were monitoring the situation nearby were able to intervene. When they tried to make an arrest, two suspects fled on foot and shot at deputies. No injuries were reported.

One suspect, Jordan Gracia, 19, was taken into custody. Another person remains on the run. Their description was not immediately available.

Deputies said Gracia was arrested on 26 felony charges and 14 misdemeanors, including an armed burglary charge. He faces multiple charges after Monday’s incident, including armed robbery and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

It’s unclear what charges the other person faces at this time.