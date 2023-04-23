TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a second suspect in a road rage incident in Tampa.

Troopers said they arrested Peter Allen McClarin, 22, Sunday after getting a tip on his whereabouts.

According to authorities, McClarin and Shaniah Faith Cofield attacked a Brandon woman’s vehicle at US-301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard on April 11.

The incident was captured on video. Troopers said the pair shot at the victim before the video was taken.

Troopers arrested Cofield on April 17. Days later, they and Hillsborough County deputies tracked McClarin down to a home on Six Mile Creek Road, according to a release.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody, troopers said.