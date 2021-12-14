Second Plant High teen involved in motorcycle crash passes away

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A second Plant High School teen passed away this week following injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash.

Kenny Hubbell, from Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, confirmed that 15-year-old Taylor Koulouris was one of the two students involved in the deadly crash on Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.

“She was a really great person who… it just happens to people you don’t expect it to happen to,” Lucy Robinson, a close friend of Koulouris said. “She just had such a big and bright personality.”

A personality, Taylor Combs told 8 On Your Side she’ll never forget.

“She was a great friend, and I’m going to miss her a lot. I say her smile reflects her personality, and she was like the brightest person I know,” Combs said.

These Plant High students said the passing of their friend, along with fellow student Ben Francis rocked the school.

“Some students you can see it has seriously impacted them,” Combs said.

“It’s just different at school. I feel like the hallways are quieter, Robinson said.

Tampa police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Close friends of the teens told 8 On Your Side Francis was driving the motorcycle and Koulouris was his passenger.

Countless students have added to the growing memorial on Lois Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard, to pay their respects and support each other.

“It’s just making everyone realize that we need to spend more time with people because you don’t know how much you have left with them,” Robinson said.

“Just make sure you tell your friends and family you love them before it’s too late,” Combs said.