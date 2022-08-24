ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the alleged child abuse incidents that led to the arrest of two employees.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Tara Ballou, 28, was arrested on Tuesday after surveillance video from June 20 showed her allegedly physically abusing a child under her care. Detectives said Ballou was trying to put a child down for a nap when she was caught on camera “forcefully pushing and pulling” the child’s limbs, head and neck with her hands.

The sheriff’s office said Ballou placed her leg across the child’s torso as they cried and flailed their legs. It happened just half an hour before her boss and co-owner of the daycare, Rong Liu, 51, tried similar tactics to get another child to take a nap.

Deputies arrested Liu on August 18 and Ballou on August 23. They were both charged with child abuse.

“The arrest of a second person in this case shows the dedication our investigators have in seeking out those who harm the innocent and vulnerable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The video is hard to watch, but gives us a clear view of the mistreatment happening under their watch. We ask all parents who feel their children may have been victims of abuse at this daycare to talk with our detectives.”